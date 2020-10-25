Georgia Reports 1 New Coronavirus Death; 1,318 New Cases
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,809.
There were 1,318 new cases as that total reached 350,923 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,068, up 22 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,410 cases, up 23; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 927 cases, up 13; 29 deaths; 65 hospitalizations
Dade County: 344 cases, up 2; 6 deaths; 22 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,855 cases, up 14; 43 deaths; 96 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,357 cases, up 32; 64 deaths; 269 hospitalizations