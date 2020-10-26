 Monday, October 26, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has An Additional 958 Coronavirus Cases; 18 More Deaths

Monday, October 26, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,827.

There were 958 new cases as that total reached 351,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 31,087, up 19 from Sunday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,413 cases, up 3; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 933 cases, up 5; 29 deaths; 65 hospitalizations

Dade County: 348 cases, up 4; 6 deaths; 22 hospitalizations

Walker County: 1,861 cases, up 6; 43 deaths; 96 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 5,383 cases, up 26; 64 deaths; 269 hospitalizations

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Monday, as the toll climbed to 109. There were 100 new cases, compared to 109 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,069. There have ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Monday, as the toll climbed to 109. There were 100 new cases, compared to 109 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,069. There have been 10,882 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,079 active cases. Hamilton County has 92 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus one more suspected ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,827. There were 958 new cases as that total reached 351,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,087, up 19 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,413 cases, up 3; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Conservative Justice

Sometimes forgiveness is a mighty hard thing for me. This is to say of all the politicians who have ever made it to the top of the heap, I have a bitter taste in particular for Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. Some years ago I learned about the filthiest bunch of slime ever known in Tennessee – the despicable louts who intentionally maim our great Walking Horse breed for a cheap ... (click for more)

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


