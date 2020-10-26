Georgia Has An Additional 958 Coronavirus Cases; 18 More Deaths
Monday, October 26, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,827.
There were 958 new cases as that total reached 351,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,087, up 19 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,413 cases, up 3; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 933 cases, up 5; 29 deaths; 65 hospitalizations
Dade County: 348 cases, up 4; 6 deaths; 22 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,861 cases, up 6; 43 deaths; 96 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,383 cases, up 26; 64 deaths; 269 hospitalizations