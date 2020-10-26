Hamilton County Has 1 More Virus Death And 100 More Cases

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Monday, as the toll climbed to 109. There were 100 new cases, compared to 109 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,069.

There have been 10,882 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,079 active cases.

Hamilton County has 92 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus one more suspected case. Of those, 36 are county residents. There are 22 people in intensive care.

There were 2,279 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday for a total of 249,866.



Tennessee had 32 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,163, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,098 people hospitalized from the virus, 20 fewer than on Sunday.

There have been 219,230 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.556 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 36,685 cases, up 309; 565 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 31,975 cases, up 227; 343 deaths, up 6



Knox County: 12,848 cases, up 110; 91 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 1,026 cases, up 9; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,619 cases, up 32; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 575 cases, up 5; 11 deaths



Marion County: 783 cases, up 10; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 329 cases, up 2; 6 deaths



Polk County: 517 cases, up 6; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,124 cases, up 13; 18 deaths

Sequatchie County: 347 cases, up 1; 2 deaths