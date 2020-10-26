Teen Charged In East Ridge Carjacking At Knifepoint

A teen suspected of carjacking at knifepoint in East Ridge is now in custody.

Police observed a vehicle on Sunday afternoon which had previously been reported carjacked. The officer began to trail the vehicle on Maxwell Road, but police said the vehicle did not stop, at which point a chase began. Police said the chase ended when the vehicle hit a parked car on Clemons Road.

Police said the driver got out and fled north through the apartment complex and behind a building across the street. When he was chased down and taken into custody, he was identified as Johnathan Buckner, 19, who had active warrants in Bradley County for theft over $2,500.

Police said they searched him and a black bag on his person, and found a garage door opener, Louis Vuitton sunglasses, a silver folding razor knife, and a black laptop with a HCDE logo. Police said the victim of the carjacking had told them Buckner had attempted to sell him the laptop, and the knife was used in the carjacking.

When the victim arrived, he identified and collected his belongings, and confirmed the knife was the same one previously held to his throat. Buckner was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. He faces theft over $10,000, aggravated assault, reckless driving, hit and run, resisting arrest, and felony evading charges.