Byrd Says Eviction Of Forgotten Child Fund "Looks Like The City Has No Heart"; City Officials Say They Have Tried To Work With Agency

City Councilman Anthony Byrd said Tuesday that the eviction of the Forgotten Child Fund from a building on East Main Street means "once again we end up looking like the bad guy. We end up looking like we have no heart and don't care."

He said it appeared as though "the city is just throwing things away without trying to find a solution. I'm really sick of hearing this again and again."

Kerry Hayes, the mayor's chief of staff, said the fund that provides disadvantaged children with Christmas presents, has been on notice for many years that the building was going to another use. He said it was surplused in 2016.

Mr. Hayes said the city had tried to work with the fund on alternative city space, but none had been acceptable. He said the city did not have available another building with the same 19,000 square feet of space.

He said the building would be donated to the AIM Center for a project to provide housing to homeless individuals and those with mental health issues. "It's a terrific project," he said.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the city should be "creative" in trying to find a new home for the FCF, including the possibility of using a Youth and Family Development center or the senior center at Eastgate.

She said if the city could provide at least some space then a private entity might come up with the rest of the room needed.

Councilman Russell Gilbert said perhaps the city could contact the county to see if it has anything available.