Man, 84, Dies Due To Injuries In Car Accident On Oct. 8

A man, 84, has died as a result of a car accident on Oct. 8.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the serious injury crash at 5830 Highway 58 at approximately 2:34 p.m.

A Ford F-150, driven by the man, was going south on Highway 58 in the turn lane attempting to turn left. He failed to yield right of way and pulled into the path of a Kia Forte, causing a collision between the two vehicles.

On Tuesday, Chattanooga Police Traffic Investigators were notified by Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office that he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The man was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with critical injuries.