Woman Who Is Slow To Return Child, Borrowed Car Gets Kidnapping Charge

Law enforcement responded to a Tuesday kidnapping at N. Chamberlain Avenue, and upon arrival spoke to the victim. She said her friend had borrowed her vehicle (with the victim’s child inside) and was now refusing to return the child and her vehicle.

The victim told police her friend Mukisa Dewanna Thompson, 23, wanted to borrow the car so she could buy some cigarettes. The victim’s child was still in the car, but the victim let Ms. Thompson borrow her car, and assumed it would be returned shortly. She told police “after some time” she texted and called Ms. Thompson and asked her to return her child and vehicle.

She told police Ms. Thompson did not comply, and even told the victim via text she would leave the vehicle and child on the side of the road. When law enforcement was on the scene, the victim was on the phone with Ms. Thompson, and the victim gave the phone over to the police.

Police said Ms. Thompson told them she was not stealing the car, and police advised her to return the child and vehicle immediately.

Police said the vehicle was found nearby at Camden Street, where Ms. Thompson’s mother resides. Police said Ms. Thompson and the child were on the front porch with her family, and the vehicle was parked in front of the residence. The child and vehicle were returned without incident.

Ms. Thompson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.