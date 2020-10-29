Signal Mountain Middle/High To Go To Remote Learning Thursday Due To Power Loss

 Thursday, October 29, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Signal Mountain Middle/High will need to move to remote learning day today due to a tree falling on a power line and cutting power to the school a short time ago. 

Officials said, "EPB has no timeline for restoring power and that is why it is necessary to move to a remote learning day." 

Students left at school earlier today will need to be picked up this morning.  Students that rode bus 102 and bus 12 will also need to be picked up at the school.  
 
"Students will follow the asynchronous learning scheduled shared last evening in the event that school needed to be remote today," officials said. 

The remote learning schedule will begin once power is restored to the community.


The Chattanooga Department of Transportation has announced the following locations are closed or are have lane closures due to flooding: • 3400 Brannon Ave.; • 2008 Dodson Ave.; • 827 Lower Mill Road; • 776 Mountain Creek Road; • 1700 Polk St; • 3200 Amnicola Hwy. at Stuart Street; • E 19th at Washington Street; and • 600 E 19th St. These are the known ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. is idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "We Are Not Animals!"

It is the saddest scene you can ever witness: The father of a mentally-ill son standing before the harsh lights of news cameras – this not 24 hours after his 27-year-old rushed the police with a knife and was killed by responding gunfire – and publicly begging for calm. “I don’t condone no violence – tearing up the city, looting in the stores – and all this chaos. This makes us ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University's George Starr Selected For TSWA Hall Of Fame

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced its Hall of Fame class for 2021 on Thursday, which includes Larry Taft (Nashville), Maurice Patton (Nashville/Columbia) and George Starr (Cleveland). The 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for July 8 at Cumberland University, with Taft, Patton and Starr joining the Class of 2020 (Tommy Bryan, Teresa Walker, Mark Wiedmer). ... (click for more)

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)


