Signal Mountain Middle/High To Go To Remote Learning Thursday Due To Power Loss

Signal Mountain Middle/High will need to move to remote learning day today due to a tree falling on a power line and cutting power to the school a short time ago.

Officials said, "EPB has no timeline for restoring power and that is why it is necessary to move to a remote learning day."

Students left at school earlier today will need to be picked up this morning. Students that rode bus 102 and bus 12 will also need to be picked up at the school.



"Students will follow the asynchronous learning scheduled shared last evening in the event that school needed to be remote today," officials said.

The remote learning schedule will begin once power is restored to the community.