Firefighters Battle Blaze At Apartment Complex On Frawley Road In East Ridge; 2 Residents Hospitalized

Thursday, October 29, 2020
An apartment complex at 728 Frawley Road in East Ridge caught fire on Thursday afternoon resulting in two residents being hospitalized.

At approximately 4:14 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Memorial EMS were dispatched to the fire with a possible entrapment. Crews arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the 1000 building.

A second alarm was requested for additional resources and manpower. First arriving crews started searching for victims while other crews started extinguishing the fire. Two civilians were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by both East Ridge Fire investigators and Chattanooga Fire investigators.

The American Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist with the displaced occupants. It appears that 16 apartments were affected, with 28 occupants.

Mutual Aid was received from Chattanooga Squad 13, Chattanooga Ladder 13, Catoosa Engine 7, Catoosa Truck 3, Hamilton County Rescue rehab to the scene and Chattanooga Engine 5 and Rossville Engine 1 covering at our station one to answer any additional calls for service.


