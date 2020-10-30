 Friday, October 30, 2020 Weather

The Tennessee Education Lottery announced final approval for online sports betting in Tennessee to begin on Sunday, at 12:01 a.m. Central Time.

At that time, authorized licensees can begin taking wagers from customers at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

All four operators are close to being ready to launch on Sunday. Three have completed all requirements to launch. The fourth is currently in the field for system testing, which is scheduled to be on Saturday.

“This Sunday will represent the culmination of an enormous amount of work and due diligence to bring online-only sports wagering to Tennessee, the only state in the nation to do so,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “As the regulator, today also represents the beginning of a new stage as we establish and support a responsible and competitive program here. We will continue to work with all licensees, registrants and applicants to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical funds to the state and local governments.”

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. The TEL is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee.

The TEL serves as the regulator of sports wagering in Tennessee and does not serve as an operator, in accordance with the law.


Tennessee had 78 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,341, state Health Department officials said. There were 2,608 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,955. There were 1,377 new cases as that total reached 358,225

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation.



Tennessee Has 78 More Deaths From The Virus; 2,608 New Cases

Tennessee had 78 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,341, state Health Department officials said. There were 2,608 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 259,488. Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 117 new cases, compared to 134 on Thursday, bringing the total to 12,563. There

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,377 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,955. There were 1,377 new cases as that total reached 358,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,606, up 90 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,472 cases, up 11; 23 deaths, up 1;

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000's I know the fund's purpose as I'm very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

There is a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll just out that tells us with Tuesday's election almost here, three of every four voters are most worried about post-election violence. What is the world have we done to find ourselves here? That our United States is horribly divided is a given, which it shouldn't be at all. I glory in the fact so many Americans are willing to patiently wait in

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she'd have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women's basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker's arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled


