Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,377 New Cases
Friday, October 30, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,955.
There were 1,377 new cases as that total reached 358,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,606, up 90 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,472 cases, up 11; 23 deaths, up 1; 85 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 967 cases, up 7; 29 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Dade County: 368 cases, up 6; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,922 cases, up 12; 45 deaths, up 1; 97 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,563 cases, up 41; 64 deaths; 282 hospitalizations, up 5