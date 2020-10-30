 Friday, October 30, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


1 Person Injured And Pets Killed In House Fire On Camden Street

Friday, October 30, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton

One person was injured and their pets were killed in a house fire on Camden Street Friday evening.

 

Chattanooga Fire Department units were called to 2011 Camden Street at 6:50 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing fire in a window.

 

When crews arrived on the scene, flames had spread to half the home and it was fully involved with heavy fire coming from the front of the residence. 

 

Everyone was out of the house except for the pets.

 

Firefighters tackled the fire from the exterior and eventually, they were able to make entry on the side of the home.

They worked to get the fire under control and focused on hot spots until everything was fully extinguished. 

 

One of the residents suffered second-degree burns to their left foot and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Three dogs and one cat perished in the fire. 

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 10, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), HCEMS, EPB and CPD, CFD Supply and McKamey Animal Center responded. McKamey assisted with recovery of the animals. 


October 30, 2020

1 Person Injured And Pets Killed In House Fire On Camden Street

October 30, 2020

Mainda Resigned As State Commerce Commissioner After Sexual Harassment Allegation

October 30, 2020

Antoine Deandre Allen, 20, Was Shooting Victim In 8000 Block Of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday Night


One person was injured and their pets were killed in a house fire on Camden Street Friday evening. Chattanooga Fire Department units were called to 2011 Camden Street at 6:50 p.m. after ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Hodgen Mainda resigned as state Commerce Commissioner following an allegation of sexual harassment being brought against him. Mr. Mainda, a former EPB official, said in a letter ... (click for more)

The victim in a fatal shooting in East Brainerd has been identified as Antoine Deandre Allen, 20. The shooting happened late Wednesday night. The body was discovered in the 8000 block ... (click for more)



Breaking News

1 Person Injured And Pets Killed In House Fire On Camden Street

One person was injured and their pets were killed in a house fire on Camden Street Friday evening. Chattanooga Fire Department units were called to 2011 Camden Street at 6:50 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing fire in a window. When crews arrived on the scene, flames had spread to half the home and it was fully involved with heavy fire coming from the front of ... (click for more)

Mainda Resigned As State Commerce Commissioner After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Chattanoogan Hodgen Mainda resigned as state Commerce Commissioner following an allegation of sexual harassment being brought against him. Mr. Mainda, a former EPB official, said in a letter to Governor Bill Lee that he was returning to his wife and young family in Chattanooga and the private sector after serving in the post for a year. He has denied the allegation relating ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

There is a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll just out that tells us with Tuesday’s election almost here, three of every four voters are most worried about post-election violence. What is the world have we done to find ourselves here? That our United States is horribly divided is a given, which it shouldn’t be at all. I glory in the fact so many Americans are willing to patiently wait in ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors