1 Person Injured And Pets Killed In House Fire On Camden Street

One person was injured and their pets were killed in a house fire on Camden Street Friday evening.

Chattanooga Fire Department units were called to 2011 Camden Street at 6:50 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing fire in a window.



When crews arrived on the scene, flames had spread to half the home and it was fully involved with heavy fire coming from the front of the residence.

Everyone was out of the house except for the pets.

Firefighters tackled the fire from the exterior and eventually, they were able to make entry on the side of the home.

They worked to get the fire under control and focused on hot spots until everything was fully extinguished.

One of the residents suffered second-degree burns to their left foot and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Three dogs and one cat perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 10, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), HCEMS, EPB and CPD, CFD Supply and McKamey Animal Center responded. McKamey assisted with recovery of the animals.