Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 111 With 93 New Cases

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Tennessee had 12 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,353, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 260,672.

Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 93 new cases, compared to 117 on Friday, bringing the total to 12,656. This is the first day the number of new cases has been under 100 in Hamilton County in the last 11 days.

The state currently has 1,399 people hospitalized from the virus, two more than on Friday.

 

There have been 231,887 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.657 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 37,715 cases, up 97; 571 deaths

Davidson County: 33,037 cases, up 129; 352 deaths, up 2

Knox County: 13,445 cases, up 144; 96 deaths

Bledsoe County:  1,045 cases, up 5; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,753 cases, up 24; 24 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 605 cases, up 5; 13 deaths

Marion County: 834 cases, up 8; 14 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 339 cases; 6 deaths

Polk County: 542 cases, up 4; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,165 cases, up 14; 21 deaths

Sequatchie County: 370 cases; 2 deaths


Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hot dog! Here we are with a Halloween edition of The Saturday Funnies and what better way than to kick it off with a riddle honoring the ghosts and goblins of the day: “The person who built it sold it. The person who bought it never used it. The person who used it never saw it. What is it?” As you mull over this stumper, please allow me to interject The Saturday Funnies is a ... (click for more)

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


