Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 111 With 93 New Cases

Tennessee had 12 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,353, state Health Department officials said.

There were 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 260,672.

Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 93 new cases, compared to 117 on Friday, bringing the total to 12,656. This is the first day the number of new cases has been under 100 in Hamilton County in the last 11 days.

The state currently has 1,399 people hospitalized from the virus, two more than on Friday.

There have been 231,887 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.657 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 37,715 cases, up 97; 571 deaths



Davidson County: 33,037 cases, up 129; 352 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 13,445 cases, up 144; 96 deaths



Bledsoe County: 1,045 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,753 cases, up 24; 24 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 605 cases, up 5; 13 deaths



Marion County: 834 cases, up 8; 14 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 339 cases; 6 deaths



Polk County: 542 cases, up 4; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,165 cases, up 14; 21 deaths

Sequatchie County: 370 cases; 2 deaths