October 5, 2020
Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98.
There have been 9,377 people recover
Reggie Wellington has been taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft over $2,500 for burglarizing a local jewelry store.
On Sept. 27, Bradley County deputies arrived at the Gold
There were 789 new cases as that total reached 323.714 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 28,987, up 29 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,238 cases, up 1; 20 deaths; 79 hospitalizations
Reggie Wellington has been taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft over $2,500 for burglarizing a local jewelry store.
On Sept. 27, Bradley County deputies arrived at the Gold and Silver Exchanged on APD 40 in response to reports of a burglary. After an intensive investigation by detectives from the BCSO Property Crime Unit, authorities were able to identify Wellington
Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field.
Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was
Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson.
Joe's piece is elegant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
The victory improved the Vols record in
KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going.
It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT's 8-yard line and ended in Missouri's end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday