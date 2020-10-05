Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

Georgia Has 789 New Coronavirus Cases And 30 More Deaths

Bradley County Man Faces Charges After Burglarizing Local Jewelry Store

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. There have been 9,377 people recover ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,192. There were 789 new cases as that total reached 323.714 ... (click for more)