Ken Hays Set To Make Race For City Council District 7

Ken Hays, former president of the Enterprise Center, is set to make a race for the City Council.

Mr. Hays, who is also a former president of the RiverCity Company, has named Bettyelynn Smith as his political treasurer.

Erskine Oglesby currently holds the District 7 seat, but he has announced that he is running for mayor.

Raquetta Dotley also plans to run for District 7.

Here is the current city election lineup based on those filing thus far:

Mayor

Monty Bruell

Chris Dahl

Tim Kelly

Andrew McLaren

Kim White

City Council District 1

Chip Henderson

City Council District 2

Jenny Hill

City Council District 3

Ken Smith

City Council District 4

Darrin Ledford

City Council District 5

Alan Holman

Leeanne Jones

LaDarius Price

City Council District 6

Carol Berz

City Council District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

City Council District 8

D'Ande Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

City Council District 9

Demetrus Coonrod