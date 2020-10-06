Ken Hays Set To Make Race For City Council District 7

Ken Hays, former president of the Enterprise Center, is set to make a race for the City Council.
Mr. Hays, who is also a former president of the RiverCity Company, has named Bettyelynn Smith as his political treasurer.
Erskine Oglesby currently holds the District 7 seat, but he has announced that he is running for mayor.
Raquetta Dotley also plans to run for District 7.
Here is the current city election lineup based on those filing thus far:
Mayor
Monty Bruell
Chris Dahl
Tim Kelly
Andrew McLaren
Kim White
City Council District 1
Chip Henderson
City Council District 2
Jenny Hill
City Council District 3
Ken Smith
City Council District 4
Darrin Ledford
City Council District 5
Alan Holman
Leeanne Jones
LaDarius Price
City Council District 6
Carol Berz
City Council District 7
Raquetta Dotley
Ken Hays
City Council District 8
D'Ande Anderson
Anthony Byrd
Marie Mott
City Council District 9
Demetrus Coonrod