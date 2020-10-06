 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Ken Hays Set To Make Race For City Council District 7

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Ken Hays, former president of the Enterprise Center, is set to make a race for the City Council.

Mr. Hays, who is also a former president of the RiverCity Company, has named Bettyelynn Smith as his political treasurer.

Erskine Oglesby currently holds the District 7 seat, but he has announced that he is running for mayor.

Raquetta Dotley also plans to run for District 7.

Here is the current city election lineup based on those filing thus far:

Mayor

Monty Bruell

Chris Dahl

Tim Kelly

Andrew McLaren

Kim White

City Council District 1  

Chip Henderson

City Council District 2  

Jenny Hill

City Council District 3  

Ken Smith

City Council District 4 

Darrin Ledford

City Council District 5  

Alan Holman

Leeanne Jones

LaDarius Price

City Council District 6  

Carol Berz

City Council District 7  

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

City Council District 8  

D'Ande Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

City Council District 9 

Demetrus Coonrod


October 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 5, 2020

Watson Praises Fellow Senator Gardenhire's Effort For Education In Talk To Pachyderm Club

October 5, 2020

School Board Discusses Sheriff's Department Hiring Capabilities As Well As The Topic Of Sensitivity To Harassment/Discrimination


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

State Senator Todd Gardenhire has held Tennessee’s school districts' feet to the fire in getting teacher pay raises to classroom teachers, according to fellow Senator Bo Watson, who spoke to ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County School Board discussed Sheriff's Department hiring capabilities as well as the separate topic of sensitivity to harassment/discrimination at an agenda meeting on Monday night. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM --- BAKER, ... (click for more)

Watson Praises Fellow Senator Gardenhire's Effort For Education In Talk To Pachyderm Club

State Senator Todd Gardenhire has held Tennessee’s school districts' feet to the fire in getting teacher pay raises to classroom teachers, according to fellow Senator Bo Watson, who spoke to the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday. Senator Watson praised Senator Gardenhire’s record of support for education, saying he voted to increase funding for teacher salaries by $536 million ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Trooper Sees

When, at the end of December, the American people step back and review the Year of 2020, it will be unanimous that not one of us will be pleased with the progress we have made as the Greatest Nation in the World. Sure, the coronavirus is an unprecedented sorrow but, no, I don’t think anyone should be subjected to blame. The pandemic continues to be a world-wide disaster. We’ll have ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors