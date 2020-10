A 17-year-old male has been arrested in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy.

The incident happened Aug. 31 in the 2400 block of Dodson Avenue.





The suspect is charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.