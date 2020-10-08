 Thursday, October 8, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Southern Adventist University President David Smith To Retire In 2021

Dr. David Smith
David Smith, PhD, has announced that he will retire in May 2021 at the conclusion of his fifth year as president of Southern Adventist University. Smith has a long relationship with the institution, where he began teaching English in 1981, serving 17 years as professor and then department chair. His wife, Cherie, and two daughters are graduates of Southern.

“David’s passion for students and for spreading the love of Christ has inspired me,” said Tom Verrill, senior vice president for Financial Administration.
“His presidency accomplished significant objectives that prepare us well for a strong and successful future.”

These accomplishments include leading the rewrite of Southern’s mission, vision, and values; the development of a comprehensive strategic plan; and the emphasis on Southern’s endowment fund that experienced a $15 million increase as part of the recently completed Campaign for Excellence in Faith and learning.

“Grappling with enrollment, academic excellence, cultural competency, Christian integrity issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic have showcased Dr. David Smith’s commitment to the development of higher education within the Seventh-day Adventist Church,” said Ron Smith, PhD, DMin, chairman of Southern’s Board of Trustees and president of the Southern Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. “I will miss his leadership and friendship.”

David Smith previously served as president of Union College in Nebraska and senior pastor of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Deeply committed to serving God and nurturing a Christ-centered environment on campus, as Southern president, Smith established a new leadership position, the vice president for Spiritual Life.

“David has been a visionary leader who has a great sense of humor, is a good listener, and asks good questions,” said Robert Young, PhD, senior vice president for Academic Administration. “He has also brought a spiritual credibility that is evidenced in his messages to campus, his prayer life, and his servant-leadership.”

Having made a five-year commitment to serve as president, Smith has peace about his decision as he finishes up his leadership at Southern and prepares for retirement.

“Southern Adventist University is God’s school,” Smith said. “Its future is in God’s hands, not our hands. If we humble ourselves, if we pray, and if we submit to His will, God will deliver the future He knows is best for us and for those we serve. With each step into the future, we must learn to trust Him fully.”

The university’s Board of Trustees is dedicated to the nationwide search for Southern’s next president and hopes to have completed the process before Smith retires in 2021.


October 8, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

October 8, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 7, 2020

Police Say Harrison Ellison Was Shooter, Kenneth King Jr. Driver In Murder Of Teen At Citgo Express On Dodds Avenue


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE ASSAULT 10/07/2020 1 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA SPEEDING 10/07/2020 2 BAKER, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANAM, DONNA R 1116 PLAZA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. and 18-year-old Harrison Ellison with the Sept. 29 murder of a teen at Citgo Express on Dodds Avenue. King ... (click for more)



Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE ASSAULT 10/07/2020 1 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA SPEEDING 10/07/2020 2 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 10/07/2020 3 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020 1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 10/07/2020 1 DRAKE, ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response (2)

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Really Dislike

There was a picture – a big close-up – of the statue of General A.P. Stewart on the front of the Chattanooga Times Free Press a couple of days ago. It appears some ex-mathematics professor at UT-Chattanooga has taken her cloak of social cause out of her basement closet and has over 1,000 signatures on some petition – that’s right, over 1,000 from our university of free-think -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)

UTC's Paris, Jones To Serve On SoCon Task Force For Racial Equity And Justice

The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice. The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)


