Bob Corker To Serve As Chairman Of Chattanooga-Based Corporate Health Management Firm

Thursday, October 8, 2020
Bob Corker
Bob Corker

One-to-One Health, a physician-led corporate health management company that partners with employers to provide high-quality health care services to their employees, on Thursday announced that Bob Corker, former Chattanooga mayor and U.S. senator, will serve as chairman of the company.

 

Top health care executive Jon Mackler will serve as chief administrative officer and has relocated to Chattanooga.

 

“We could not be more excited to welcome Bob and Jon to the One-to-One Health team," said Dr.

Keith Helton, founder and CEO of One-to-One Health. “After a distinguished stint in public service, we know Bob had countless opportunities before him, and we are honored that he saw something special in our company and has agreed to serve as chairman of One-to-One Health. His business acumen and leadership will be critical to our continued growth.

 

“Jon is a seasoned health care executive with a strong track record in business development, managing growth, and overseeing operations while possessing an unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary services to patients and business associates. He is passionate about helping One-to-One Health grow our service offerings to help employers deliver high-quality services and manage escalating costs. Jon will contribute greatly to our ongoing success.”

 

“I have been able to see the significant benefit of the One-to-One Health approach to health care for employees and their employers and am excited about helping them expand their reach and positively impact many more families and businesses,” said Mr. Corker.

 

“I am thrilled to be joining the One-to-One Health family and excited to have moved to Chattanooga,” said Mr. Mackler. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team as we take the organization to the next level and enhance the health and well-being of our clients and the employer groups we serve.”

 

One-to-One Health "has a proven track record of reducing health care expenses for employers and improving satisfaction for employees," officials said..

 

The group stated:

 

  • In 2013, One-to-One Health began serving more than 2,000 employees in Hamilton County (TN) Government and their families resulting in a dramatic reduction of health care costs.
    • One-to-One Health designed, built, and installed an on-site clinic; implemented an on-site pharmacy; designed and formed a 170-member independent physician network; created co-pay differentials; created a shared savings model with network providers; and collaborated with Hamilton County's on-site gym, among other actions.
    • Since 2013, Hamilton County Government's health care costs have decreased 2.9% annually, on average, without any change to plan design or incentives.

  • In 2016, One-to-One Health began serving more than 4,000 employees in Sumner County (TN) Government and the Sumner County Board of Education.
    • Today, 90% of Sumner County employees receive care through One-to-One Health Centers and 97% of participants say they are satisfied with the way One-to-One Health and Sumner County are providing care.
    • In fiscal year 2017, Sumner County saved $1.5 million over expected claims for medical care and prescription drug costs; net medical claims were reduced from $804 in 2016 to $784 in 2017; and the rate of prescription drug costs were cut by almost two thirds – 17% in 2016 to 5.7% in 2017.

 

One-to-One Health was described as "a physician-led corporate health management company that partners with employers to provide high-quality services to their employees. Its physician leadership team has more than 150 years of medical expertise across all aspects of health care and is actively involved in designing and delivering the highest level of care to One-to-One Health patients.

 

"One-to-One Health is focused on reducing health care expenses for employers and improving the patient experience for employees through a wide range of services, including: turnkey on-site primary and acute care medical clinics and management; health and wellness programs; chronic disease management; biometric screenings; prescription management; lab services; radiology; occupational therapy; health coaching; preventative care; absence management; and data analytics."

 


