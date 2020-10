Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 1,265 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 35 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,294.There were 1,265 new cases as that total reached 327,407 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 29,386, up 78 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,262 cases, up 7; 19 deaths, down 1; 79 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 827 cases, up 5; 23 deaths, up 1; 61 hospitalizationsDade County: 300 cases, up 3; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,655 cases, up 4; 39 deaths, up 1; 92 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 4,794 cases, up 24; 63 deaths; 250 hospitalizations

Police said the Aug. 7 murder of 25-year-old Toran Madding happened after a vehicle almost hit his dog and he became angry. A 16-year-old was arrested earlier and police have now charged Montrell ... (click for more)

Some employees at Chattanooga State Community College and community members released a letter asking college administration to commit to preserving the salaries and jobs of campus workers. ... (click for more)