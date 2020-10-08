 Thursday, October 8, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Some Chattanooga State Employees Raise Job Concerns

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Some employees at Chattanooga State Community College and community members released a letter asking college administration to commit to preserving the salaries and jobs of campus workers.

To date, the letter has been signed by 68 employees and community members, it was stated.

“These are scary times for everyone. I think we all know someone who has lost their job due to Covid-19. I, like many of my coworkers, rely on this job for my healthcare. If I get laid off, not only will I lose my only income, but I will lose my access to affordable healthcare during a global pandemic,” said Alexis Mountes, a teaching technician in the Life Sciences department. “There is so much uncertainty and fear. Our college contributes so much to our community and the employees here are essential to that. We want to know that we are not at risk of losing our jobs or taking pay cuts that will affect our ability to make ends meet."

The letter says:

"Chattanooga State Community College is a key player in creating opportunity in our area. The college makes vital contributions to the economic, social, scientific, artistic, and intellectual vibrancy of our community. Without the work of the dedicated staff and faculty of the college, these contributions would not be possible and our community would suffer."

The letter asks:

1. No layoffs of any campus employee.

2. If furloughs or salary cuts are necessary, these cuts should be scaled so that those making the highest wages are most impacted.

3. Transparency around budget decisions and opportunities for campus workers to have their voices heard in budgeting decisions.

4. Continued safety for campus workers, including provision of PPE and the opportunity to work from home when feasible.

5. Support for Black staff and faculty, including by protecting wages of the lowest paid workers on campus. 

An Open Letter to Chattanooga State Community College Campus Leadership

Chattanooga State Community College is a key player in creating opportunity in our area. The college makes vital contributions to the economic, social, scientific, artistic, and intellectual vibrancy of our community. Without the work of the dedicated staff and faculty of the college, these contributions would not be possible and our community would suffer. With these contributions in mind and in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the recent uprisings against anti-Black racism in Chattanooga and around the world, we, the members of United Campus Workers at Chattanooga State Community College as well as the undersigned individuals, urgently ask the leaders of our campus to implement the following: 1. NO LAYOFFS of anyone in our campus community. If necessary, existing sources of funding must be used to offset inevitable losses in tuition and other revenue streams. 2. PROTECT THE MOST VULNERABLE. Leaders eat last. If there are to be furloughs or other salary reductions, they should first affect those employees with the highest incomes. Any reductions should be scaled so those with higher incomes receive salary reductions at higher percentages. 3. TRANSPARENCY about budget decisions. The campus community must be informed about budget decisions that affect us all. Campus administrators should give avenues for input about these decisions to the entire campus community, including the Faculty Senate, Professional and Support Staff Associations, and Student Government Association. 4. SAFETY for our campus community. The college must continue to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including face masks and gloves, for all employees, especially custodial and maintenance personnel, and campus visitors. Academic administrators and Human Resources should give all employees the option to work from home where feasible and all instructors the option to teach online during the pandemic through a clear approval process. 5. SUPPORTING BLACK STAFF AND FACULTY.

Administrators must recognize that budget and safety decisions often disproportionately affect ChattState’s Black staff and faculty. A large percentage of our campus’s frontline essential workers are Black, and many workers do not make a living wage for the Chattanooga area. All workers on campus should make at least $15/hour. Furthermore, administrators must recognize that many Black staff and faculty are experiencing racial trauma in response to recent and ongoing anti-Black racism in our community and our nation.

Sincerely, United Campus Workers at Chattanooga State Community College, and the undersigned individuals:

Juan Antonio Alonso

Kendy Altizer

Rebecca Aslinger

Joe Boshears

Mellissa Boyd

Mario DeAndre Brooks

Christine Conn

Marie Cullis


