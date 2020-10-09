Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 54 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,348.There were 1,625 new cases as that total reached 329,082 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 29,510, up 124 from Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,280 cases, up 18; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 831 cases, up 4; 24 deaths, up 1; 61 hospitalizationsDade County: 301 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,665 cases, up 10; 39 deaths; 92 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 4,833 cases, up 39; 62 deaths, down 1; 252 hospitalizations, up 2

Cleveland Man Gets 15 Years In Federal Prison As Armed Career Criminal

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 85 New Cases; State Has 27 More Deaths

Chattooga County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 54 More Deaths

A man with an extensive criminal record has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Horatio Burford appeared before Judge Travis McDonough on a felon in possession of a weapon ... (click for more)

Hamilton County coronavirus cases remained at 101 on Friday, and there are 85 new cases, bringing the total to 10,499. There have been 9,593 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, ... (click for more)