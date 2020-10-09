Chattooga County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 54 More Deaths
Friday, October 9, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 54 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,348.
There were 1,625 new cases as that total reached 329,082 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 29,510, up 124 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,280 cases, up 18; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 831 cases, up 4; 24 deaths, up 1; 61 hospitalizations
Dade County: 301 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,665 cases, up 10; 39 deaths; 92 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,833 cases, up 39; 62 deaths, down 1; 252 hospitalizations, up 2