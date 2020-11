A pedestrian, 40, was struck and killed on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Halloween night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a pedestrian struck call in the 8200 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling north on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road struck the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.