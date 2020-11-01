 Sunday, November 1, 2020 64.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Men Shot Near Memorial Hospital On Saturday Afternoon; 1 In Critical Condition

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Two men were shot near Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The incident caused the hospital to briefly be put on lockdown.

It happened at 2525 De Sales Ave.

One of the victims was in critical condition.


November 1, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 31, 2020

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 111 With 93 New Cases

October 31, 2020

Walker County Has 1 More Death From COVID; Georgia Has 2,565 More Cases


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH 2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge LIGHT LAW VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSS OF MARIJUANA POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE --- BLANSIT, JULIE MICHELLE 1301 Resin Ln Ft Oglethorpe, 30742 Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 111 With 93 New Cases

Tennessee had 12 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,353, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 260,672. Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 93 new cases, compared to 117 on Friday, bringing the total to 12,656. This ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In November

Before you get all giddy about getting an extra hour of sleep as Eastern Time takes the place of Daylight Saving time, be sure you remember we kick the clocks back between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. In reality, that’s an extra hour of 36 degrees in the dark. That aside, we’ve been blessed with spectacular weather this autumn and as I walk through my garden on this first day of the month, ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


