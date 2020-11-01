2 Men Shot Near Memorial Hospital On Saturday Afternoon; 1 In Critical Condition

Two men were shot near Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon.
The incident caused the hospital to briefly be put on lockdown.
It happened at 2525 De Sales Ave.
One of the victims was in critical condition.
November 1, 2020
October 31, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)
Tennessee had 12 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,353, state Health Department officials said.
There were 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,979.
There were 2,565 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
BLANSIT, JULIE MICHELLE
1301 Resin Ln Ft Oglethorpe, 30742
Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)
Tennessee had 12 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,353, state Health Department officials said.
There were 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 260,672.
Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 93 new cases, compared to 117 on Friday, bringing the total to 12,656. This ... (click for more)
I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future.
Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)
Before you get all giddy about getting an extra hour of sleep as Eastern Time takes the place of Daylight Saving time, be sure you remember we kick the clocks back between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. In reality, that’s an extra hour of 36 degrees in the dark. That aside, we’ve been blessed with spectacular weather this autumn and as I walk through my garden on this first day of the month, ... (click for more)
UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend.
Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga.
The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000.
However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea.
That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)
In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup.
That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)