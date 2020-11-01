3 Teens Shot Near Memorial Hospital On Saturday Afternoon; 1 In Critical Condition

Three teens were shot near Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon, and one is in critical condition.

At approximately 2:07 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 700 Glenwood Dr. on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival to the area officers were flagged down by EMS employees and advised of a shooting victim. Officers located the victim and were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Glenwood Drive and secured the scene.

The victim, age 19, was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury.

While on the scene officers discovered that there were two other victims from this incident - ages 19 and 18. Both had arrived at local hospitals and were suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

The incident caused the hospital to briefly be put on lockdown.