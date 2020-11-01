 Sunday, November 1, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


3 Teens Shot Near Memorial Hospital On Saturday Afternoon; 1 In Critical Condition

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Three teens were shot near Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon, and one is in critical condition.

At approximately 2:07 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 700 Glenwood Dr. on a report of shots fired.
 
Upon arrival to the area officers were flagged down by EMS employees and advised of a shooting victim. Officers located the victim and were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Glenwood Drive and secured the scene.
 
The victim, age 19, was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury.
 
While on the scene officers discovered that there were two other victims from this incident - ages 19 and 18. Both had arrived at local hospitals and were suffering non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

The incident caused the hospital to briefly be put on lockdown.


November 1, 2020

Tennessee Has No New COVID Deaths; Hamilton County Has 72 New Cases

November 1, 2020

Georgia Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 1,192 New Cases

November 1, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Tennessee had no new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, as the total remains at 3,353, state Health Department officials said. There were 754 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 261,426. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,981. There were 1,192 new cases as that total reached 361,982 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH 2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Has No New COVID Deaths; Hamilton County Has 72 New Cases

Tennessee had no new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, as the total remains at 3,353, state Health Department officials said. There were 754 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 261,426. Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 72 new cases, compared to 93 on Saturday, bringing the total to 12,728. The ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 1,192 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,981. There were 1,192 new cases as that total reached 361,982 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,720, up 21 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,493 cases, up 5; 23 deaths; 85 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In November

Before you get all giddy about getting an extra hour of sleep as Eastern Time takes the place of Daylight Saving time, be sure you remember we kick the clocks back between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. In reality, that’s an extra hour of 36 degrees in the dark. That aside, we’ve been blessed with spectacular weather this autumn and as I walk through my garden on this first day of the month, ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors