The season's first freeze warning is in effect for Sunday night as Chattanooga area temperatures are due to plunge from the 60s to as low as the mid-20s.

The warning is to remain into effect for counties in the Tennessee Valley through Monday at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service said, "Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation."

It will gradually warm back up with a low of 37 on Monday night, 42 on Tuesday night and 46 on Wednesday night.