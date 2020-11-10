Whitfield County Has 3 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 1,873 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,264.



There were 1,873 new cases as that total reached 376,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 32,631, up 148 from Monday.



Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,644 cases, up 19; 25 deaths; 87 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 1,040 cases, up 10; 29 deaths; 72 hospitalizations



Dade County: 415 cases, up 5; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations



Walker County: 2,112 cases, up 18; 47 deaths; 101 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 6,204 cases, up 29; 70 deaths, up 3; 309 hospitalizations, up 4