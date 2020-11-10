Walker County Tax Commissioner Office In Fairview Closed Until Dec. 1 Due To COVID

The Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office in Fairview (2012 McFarland Gap Road) will be closed until Dec. 1 following a positive case of COVID-19 at this location. All team members at this location have been quarantined and the office will be deep cleaned before reopening.

Business can continue to be conducted in person at the main location in Rock Spring (122 Hwy. 95) and by mail or online at walkercountytax.com.

Those visiting the Rock Spring location will encounter additional COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks are now required to enter the lobby, parents should refrain from bringing children inside and staff members have been split into small teams to limit any further exposure.

Following tomorrow’s closure for Veterans Day, the Rock Spring location will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The adjusted schedule is to provide the remaining staff time to process paperwork sent in by mail.