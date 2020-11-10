 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Walker County Tax Commissioner Office In Fairview Closed Until Dec. 1 Due To COVID

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office in Fairview (2012 McFarland Gap Road) will be closed until Dec. 1 following a positive case of COVID-19 at this location. All team members at this location have been quarantined and the office will be deep cleaned before reopening.

Business can continue to be conducted in person at the main location in Rock Spring (122 Hwy. 95) and by mail or online at walkercountytax.com.

Those visiting the Rock Spring location will encounter additional COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks are now required to enter the lobby, parents should refrain from bringing children inside and staff members have been split into small teams to limit any further exposure.  

Following tomorrow’s closure for Veterans Day, the Rock Spring location will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The adjusted schedule is to provide the remaining staff time to process paperwork sent in by mail.


Charges Bound To The Grand Jury Against Downtown Chattanooga Protester Found With Disassembled Rifle

BlueCross Makes $100,000 Donations To 4 Chattanooga Non-Profits To Help Weather COVID-19

Trevan Young's case was bound over to the grand jury after General Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell heard arguments over the nature of the June 1 protest and the events that took place. Young

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is providing $400,000 to support four Chattanooga-based cultural institutions during COVID-19. "The Tennessee Aquarium, Hunter Museum of American

The Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office in Fairview (2012 McFarland Gap Road) will be closed until Dec. 1 following a positive case of COVID-19 at this location. All team members at this ... (click for more)



Charges Bound To The Grand Jury Against Downtown Chattanooga Protester Found With Disassembled Rifle

Trevan Young's case was bound over to the grand jury after General Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell heard arguments over the nature of the June 1 protest and the events that took place. Young was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, and disorderly conduct. CPD's Nicholas Hayes said, "We were given direct information from

BlueCross Makes $100,000 Donations To 4 Chattanooga Non-Profits To Help Weather COVID-19

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is providing $400,000 to support four Chattanooga-based cultural institutions during COVID-19. "The Tennessee Aquarium, Hunter Museum of American Art, Creative Discovery Museum and Bessie Smith Cultural Center are popular tourist attractions, but they're also great destinations for residents here in Tennessee," said Chelsea Johnson,

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (10)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton

Roy Exum: 'Deaths Of Despair' Soar

In 2019 the wackos in Oregon banned drinking straws, claiming those plastic 12-inchers were clogging up the Pacific Ocean. So, in somewhat of an evil paradox, the druggies are now racing around like lost sheep after the progressives on The Left Coast just legalized cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine and other hard drugs. "Without straws, how are we gonna' snort a line of blow?"

Sports

Vols Football Game With Texas A&M Postponed Due To COVID Issues

Saturday's Tennessee-Texas A&M football game in Neyland Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville. The SEC's

Randy Smith: A Tale Of Two Programs

The "Legions of the Miserable," aka Tennessee football fans, are out screaming for the head of Coach Jeremy Pruitt after his Volunteers suffered a fourth straight loss in the 2020 season. A loss to a team the Vols were supposed to beat, dropped them to 2-4 on the year after starting this COVID-plagued campaign 2-0 and ranked in the top 15. They've already started hiring new coaches,


