Man, 19, Shot On Foust Street Early Wednesday Morning

A man, 19, was shot early Wednesday morning on Foust Street.

At approximately 4:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1900 Foust Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.