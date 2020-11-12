Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Arrests David Lee Johnson, Suspect In Multiple Thefts And Burglaries

An investigation into multiple thefts and burglaries in and around the Holly Hills Subdivision has led to the arrest of David Lee Johnson, 30.
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and Fugitive Divisions conducted a joint operation that led to two arrests, David Lee Johnson, 30, and Lamar Darnell Johnson, 31.
David Johnson was arrested on the following outstanding warrants:
Felony aggravated burglary
Felony vandalism
Felony theft over $10,000
Felony burglary
Misdemeanor theft
He also received the following additional charges per the HCSO investigation:
Felony aggravated burglary
Felony theft over $10,000
Multiple felony drug charges
Lamar Darnell Johnson was also arrested during the HCSO joint operation for multiple felony drug charges.
Lamar Johnson’s charges are unrelated to the investigation of thefts and burglaries in Holly Hills.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank members of the public for continuing to send in information to stop crime in the community.
During the investigation of the thefts and burglaries in Holly Hills, HCSO detectives received home security camera footage which helped lead to the arrest of David Lee Johnson.
The HCSO wants to continue to encourage the community to send in any information pertaining to thefts and burglaries in neighborhoods and report crime as soon as it happens. To submit a tip call 423 622-0022 or submit a tip online at http://www.hcsheriff.gov/tip_center.php.