Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Arrests David Lee Johnson, Suspect In Multiple Thefts And Burglaries

An investigation into multiple thefts and burglaries in and around the Holly Hills Subdivision has led to the arrest of David Lee Johnson, 30.

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and Fugitive Divisions conducted a joint operation that led to two arrests, David Lee Johnson, 30, and Lamar Darnell Johnson, 31.

David Johnson was arrested on the following outstanding warrants:

Felony aggravated burglary

Felony vandalism

Felony theft over $10,000

Felony burglary

Misdemeanor theft

He also received the following additional charges per the HCSO investigation:

Felony aggravated burglary

Felony theft over $10,000

Multiple felony drug charges

Lamar Darnell Johnson was also arrested during the HCSO joint operation for multiple felony drug charges. Lamar Johnson’s charges are unrelated to the investigation of thefts and burglaries in Holly Hills.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank members of the public for continuing to send in information to stop crime in the community.

During the investigation of the thefts and burglaries in Holly Hills, HCSO detectives received home security camera footage which helped lead to the arrest of David Lee Johnson.