Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Arrests David Lee Johnson, Suspect In Multiple Thefts And Burglaries

Thursday, November 12, 2020
David Johnson
David Johnson

An investigation into multiple thefts and burglaries in and around the Holly Hills Subdivision has led to the arrest of David Lee Johnson, 30.

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and Fugitive Divisions conducted a joint operation that led to two arrests, David Lee Johnson, 30, and Lamar Darnell Johnson, 31.

David Johnson was arrested on the following outstanding warrants:

Felony aggravated burglary
Felony vandalism
Felony theft over $10,000
Felony burglary
Misdemeanor theft

He also received the following additional charges per the HCSO investigation:

Felony aggravated burglary 
Felony theft over $10,000
Multiple felony drug charges

Lamar Darnell Johnson was also arrested during the HCSO joint operation for multiple felony drug charges.

Lamar Johnson’s charges are unrelated to the investigation of thefts and burglaries in Holly Hills.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank members of the public for continuing to send in information to stop crime in the community.

During the investigation of the thefts and burglaries in Holly Hills, HCSO detectives received home security camera footage which helped lead to the arrest of David Lee Johnson.

The HCSO wants to continue to encourage the community to send in any information pertaining to thefts and burglaries in neighborhoods and report crime as soon as it happens. To submit a tip call 423 622-0022 or submit a tip online at http://www.hcsheriff.gov/tip_center.php

Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson

November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Son Of Bridge Builder Climbs Downtown Bridge To Check It Out; Police Come To Rescue Of Man Short Of Cash For Pizza

November 12, 2020

County Clerk Bill Knowles Says Vehicle Emissions Law Repeal Is Not Yet Effective

November 12, 2020

Rick Smith, Former Hamilton County Schools Superintendent, Passes Away


Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported his office continues to receive inquiries regarding the status of the vehicle emissions repeal law. Although Centers for Disease Control protective measures ... (click for more)

Former Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Rick Smith has passed away. Mr. Smith was superintendent from 2011 until 2016. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said in a statement, " Our deepest ... (click for more)



