Georgia Now Has 382,505 Coronavirus Cases, 8,418 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,418.



There were 2,315 new cases as that total reached 382,505 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 33,089, up 142 from Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,678 cases, up 12; 25 deaths; 87 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 1,055 cases, up 10; 30 deaths; 74 hospitalizations



Dade County: 430 cases, up 2; 6 deaths; 24 hospitalizations



Walker County: 2,192 cases, up 35; 47 deaths; 101 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 6,479 cases, up 96; 71 deaths; 318 hospitalizations, up 3