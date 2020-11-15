 Sunday, November 15, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Don Hixson, Who Worked 49 Years At The Tag And Title Office, Dies At 86

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Donald W. Hixson Sr.
Donald W. Hixson Sr.

Donald Wright Hixson, Sr., 86, who worked almost half a century in the tag and title office at the Hamilton County Courthouse, died Friday.

Mr. Hixson was well known in the Chattanooga community as the man to see for your vehicle registration.

He came from a family of public servants, following in the footsteps of his father, Jack D.

Hixson, who was the Hamilton County Court Clerk for 22 years from 1938 to 1960.

Don Hixson started working alongside his father at the courthouse in 1953 and retired in 1999. He then continued to help out in the office part-time, finally hanging up his hat after 49 total years. At this time, he was noted as the longest serving employee of Hamilton County.

Family members said, "It seemed that everyone in town knew Don from his long-standing position with the County Court Clerk’s office, and you would be hard pressed to find anyone who had anything but kind words to say about him. Don was a family man who was known for his loving heart and gentle demeanor."

Mr. Hixson was a graduate of Chattanooga High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Although he did not travel extensively himself, he was fascinated with travel documentaries and loved to hear the details of others’ travels. He was a history buff and very knowledgeable about world history. He was passionate about automobiles, knowing the makes and models of all cars through the decades immediately upon sight.

Mr. Hixson was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Emma Jewel Hixson, his brothers Jack D. Hixson, Jr., Dr. Gordon Hixson, George Hixson, his sister, Judee Hixson Duckett, and his wife, Nancy Hixson.

He is survived by his four children, Donald Hixson, Jr. (Joyce), Janet Jolley, Mark Hixson (Laura), and Kristy McManus, as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.


November 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 14, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY: Hiwassee River And Reliance

November 14, 2020

Hamilton County Has 155 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 4 Million For Virus


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, AUNDREA RENEE 4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan.com photographer and Assistant Sports Editor Dennis Norwood and his wife, Gail, recently took a drive up along the Hiwassee River, through the quaint town of Reliance. (click for more)

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 305,120 on Saturday with 4,662 new cases. There have been 25 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,877, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, AUNDREA RENEE 4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT 1843 S PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy CRIMINAL SIMULATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION ... (click for more)

PHOTO GALLERY: Hiwassee River And Reliance

Chattanoogan.com photographer and Assistant Sports Editor Dennis Norwood and his wife, Gail, recently took a drive up along the Hiwassee River, through the quaint town of Reliance. (click for more)

Opinion

Don Hixson Had A Dedicated And Distinguished Career In The Tag Office

I was saddened to learn of Don Hixson’s death. His dedicated and distinguished career in the County Clerk’s office will long be remembered and appreciated. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Don’s family during this time of bereavement. Bill Knowles Hamilton County Clerk (click for more)

Why Do Rural And Urban Americans Vote Differently?

Why do urban Americans tend to vote blue and rural Americans tend to vote red? Many claim that rural counites vote red because their education rates tend to be lower and support this claim with the knowledge that the conditions of these areas are less prosperous. Having lived in both moderately urban and very rural counties I do not accept this claim. I claim that the urban and ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors