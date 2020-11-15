Don Hixson, Who Worked 49 Years At The Tag And Title Office, Dies At 86

Donald Wright Hixson, Sr., 86, who worked almost half a century in the tag and title office at the Hamilton County Courthouse, died Friday.

Mr. Hixson was well known in the Chattanooga community as the man to see for your vehicle registration.

He came from a family of public servants, following in the footsteps of his father, Jack D.

Hixson, who was the Hamilton County Court Clerk for 22 years from 1938 to 1960.

Don Hixson started working alongside his father at the courthouse in 1953 and retired in 1999. He then continued to help out in the office part-time, finally hanging up his hat after 49 total years. At this time, he was noted as the longest serving employee of Hamilton County.

Family members said, "It seemed that everyone in town knew Don from his long-standing position with the County Court Clerk’s office, and you would be hard pressed to find anyone who had anything but kind words to say about him. Don was a family man who was known for his loving heart and gentle demeanor."

Mr. Hixson was a graduate of Chattanooga High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Although he did not travel extensively himself, he was fascinated with travel documentaries and loved to hear the details of others’ travels. He was a history buff and very knowledgeable about world history. He was passionate about automobiles, knowing the makes and models of all cars through the decades immediately upon sight.

Mr. Hixson was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Emma Jewel Hixson, his brothers Jack D. Hixson, Jr., Dr. Gordon Hixson, George Hixson, his sister, Judee Hixson Duckett, and his wife, Nancy Hixson.

He is survived by his four children, Donald Hixson, Jr. (Joyce), Janet Jolley, Mark Hixson (Laura), and Kristy McManus, as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.