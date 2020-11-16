Catoosa County Completes 2020 Vote Audit With 1 Vote Net Correction

The results of the Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board risk limiting audit (RLA) affirms the accuracy of the 2020 general election with the net correction of one vote. The RLA was a human count by hand of all the county’s 32,756 ballots cast.

“Citizens can be confident that the 2020 general election was accurate,” said Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board Chairman Ricky Kittle. “Our bi-partisan, open and transparent audit of ballots by hand count also shows the process to verify our election was secure with no missing or extra ballots.”

The net outcome resulted in Joe Biden losing one vote and Donald Trump gaining one vote.

“The net correction of one vote out of 32,756 paper ballots reflects a change of 0.00003 percent, which does not affect the outcome of the 2020 election,” said Catoosa County Elections and Registration Director Tonya Moore.

The results of Catoosa County’s RLA were uploaded to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on November 16 and will be included in the statewide tabulation of more than five million ballots from all 159 counties.

“I want to thank our staff and poll workers for their hard work and commitment to completing our RLA as accurately and quickly as possible,“ Chairman Kittle said. “Their hand count of every ballot affirmed a complete, transparent and structured process that proved our election and ballot tabulation was accurate.”

