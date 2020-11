Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRIDGEMAN, LERVELO

4129 Quinn Adams St Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

---

BRUCE, BRITTANY NASHA

2004 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE2902 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---COOPER, AHNNA JAHRE4129 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---DO, LAI227 DANYACREST DR NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FREENEY, ALETA MHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GIBBS, ERIC LEBRON5536 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE8027 DAVIDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HILL, CHARLES VINCENT4904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUGGINS, JENNIFER OWENBY3520 ROLLING MEADOWS ROAD NW DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROVTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JACKSON, MYKEL J2800 OAK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211240Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT---KENNARD, KEENAN3013 GREENWHICH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAW---LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LIGHT, SUE LEESHANE1309 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE1417 ST THOMAS ST. ROOM 225 EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MCCLENDON, FREDRICK LOGAN1602 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI9717 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---REPSEL, MATTHEW A2002 WINSOME LN ADAMS, 37010Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING (MUST APPEAR)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SANDERFUR, MIRACLE3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SANDERS, RENEE JANE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANTIAGO-DIEGO, DIEGO20 SAN AUGUSTA RD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID12615 CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---USHER, BILLY DEWAYNE4716 COLONEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE