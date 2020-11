Tennessee Has 1,841 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 2 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 320,729 on Tuesday with 1,841 new cases. There have been 72 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,995, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 210 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from the 193 new cases on Monday. The new total is 15,351.There were two more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 126.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 13,294, which is 86 percent, and there are 1,931 active cases.Hamilton County has 112 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 36 suspected cases.Of those, 62 are county residents. There are 35 people in intensive care.The state currently has 1,929 people hospitalized from the virus, 95 more than on Monday.There have been 276,497 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (86 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.153 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,117 cases, up 3; 4 deathsBradley County: 4,498 cases, up 38; 30 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 704 cases, up 3; 14 deathsMarion County: 991 cases, up 5; 15 deathsMeigs County: 427 cases, up 2; 10 deathsPolk County: 607 cases, up 5; 14 deathsRhea County: 1,448 cases, up 10; 28 deathsSequatchie County: 464 cases, up 2; 5 deaths