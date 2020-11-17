 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Weather

Emily Brooks To Serve 21 Years In Shooting Death Of Ex-Boyfriend Eric Burchfield

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Emily Brooks
Emily Brooks

Emily Brooks on Tuesday was directed to serve 21 years in state prison for the slaying of her ex-boyfriend outside a Circle K convenience store in the summer of 2017.

She appeared before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole.

Ms. Brooks, 29, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She faced 15-25 years in prison.

The mother of the victim had testified that the two had a tumultuous relationship.

She claimed it was an abusive relationship and Ms. Brooks was the aggressor.

She said Ms. Brooks showed up to their house a few hours before the shooting, even though she was not welcome at the family’s house.

Sheba Coppit said, “She seemed upset, and she did not want to leave because he owed her money.” The mother said that while her son did not leave with his ex-girlfriend, he met up with her at a later time. Ms. Coppit said her last interaction with her son was a text from him saying he was with Ms. Brooks.

Investigator Phillip McClain said a witness described the aftermath of what happened at the Circle K. While the witness did not see the shooting, she saw a blonde woman leaving. Ms. Coppit described Ms. Brooks as a slender blonde woman with shoulder-length hair, as did the witness.  

Investigator McClain found Mr. Burchfield’s phone and observed contentious texts sent from Ms. Brooks’ number. When CPD tracked her number, they found their way to a trailer park. Ms. Brooks’ RV was parked in the area, and they were able to meet her.

The person of interest now looked wildly different. Her once long blonde hair had turned into a red buzz cut. Police noticed red dye stains on her shirt. Investigator McClain said she immediately ran away before police could even attempt to speak with her. After handcuffing Ms. Brooks, he turned away, only to notice a sound.

“I heard the pitter-patter of feet,” said the investigator, “and she’s off running.”

As CPD apprehended her again, Ms. Brooks was reaching into an unzipped bag. When police looked into the bag, they found a gun matching the shell casing they found next to Mr. Burchfield’s body. She was then taken into custody.


