 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Blackburn, Hagerty Endorse Ronna McDaniel's Continuation As RNC Chairwoman

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty announced their endorsements of Ronna McDaniel to continue to serve as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Senator Blackburn said, “It’s my pleasure to endorse Ronna McDaniel and ensure she continues to lead the RNC. Under her leadership, Ronna has grown the Republican party across the country - preserving our conservative values and advancing President Trump’s America First message.

 “We’ve worked closely together to recruit more Republican women to run for public office, and in 2020, we’ve shattered records - electing more conservative women to Congress than ever before. And now we are continuing to work closely to ensure every legally cast vote is counted in the 2020 election. Ronna knows this presidential election is far from over, and she will continue to stand with President Trump to protect the integrity of our elections. As the Georgia Senate runoffs continue, no one is more equipped to stop Chuck Schumer and the angry liberal mob from implementing their socialist agenda than Ronna McDaniel - she’s prepared to defend the Republican Senate majority and save the soul of America.”

Senator-elect Hagerty said, “As Chairwoman of the RNC, Ronna has worked to strengthen our Republican foothold in federal, state and local offices across the country along with protecting our conservative values. 

 “And as we work to ensure the integrity of the 2020 election, Ronna continues to stand with President Trump - highlighting voting irregularities in states around the nation. With a proven track record of leading the RNC, Ronna has my complete and total endorsement as we continue to protect America’s confidence in our electoral system and defend the core of our American ideals in Georgia.”


November 18, 2020

Georgia Has 42 New COVID Deaths, 2,514 New Cases

November 18, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/18/20

November 18, 2020

John Miller Chosen To Replace Ken Wilkerson As Hamilton County EMS Director


Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,536. There were 2,514 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

(click for more)

John Miller has been chosen to replace Ken Wilkerson as director of Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services. Mr. Wilkerson recently retired after a long career leading the service. County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 42 New COVID Deaths, 2,514 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,536. There were 2,514 new cases as that total reached 393,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 33,667, up 228 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,809 cases, up 29; 26 deaths; ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/18/20

(click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mental Health Is Urgent

I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Cross Country Teams Head To SoCon Championships This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country teams will hit the road this weekend for the Southern Conference Championships hosted by Mercer Saturday at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course. This will be just the second meet for the Mocs this season who ran at the Mercer Invitational on the same course last month. The men’s 8-kilometer ... (click for more)

Lee Golf Signs McCallie's McNabb

The Lee men's golf team has wrapped up the 2021 class with the signing of Bennett McNabb from Ringgold, Ga. McNabb played his high school golf at McCallie in Chattanooga and makes the short trip up I-75 to join the nationally sixth ranked, Lee Flames. "We're ecstatic about adding Bennett to our program. He comes from a great family, and a very good high school program at McCallie," ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors