Blackburn, Hagerty Endorse Ronna McDaniel's Continuation As RNC Chairwoman

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty announced their endorsements of Ronna McDaniel to continue to serve as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Senator Blackburn said, “It’s my pleasure to endorse Ronna McDaniel and ensure she continues to lead the RNC. Under her leadership, Ronna has grown the Republican party across the country - preserving our conservative values and advancing President Trump’s America First message.

“We’ve worked closely together to recruit more Republican women to run for public office, and in 2020, we’ve shattered records - electing more conservative women to Congress than ever before. And now we are continuing to work closely to ensure every legally cast vote is counted in the 2020 election. Ronna knows this presidential election is far from over, and she will continue to stand with President Trump to protect the integrity of our elections. As the Georgia Senate runoffs continue, no one is more equipped to stop Chuck Schumer and the angry liberal mob from implementing their socialist agenda than Ronna McDaniel - she’s prepared to defend the Republican Senate majority and save the soul of America.”

Senator-elect Hagerty said, “As Chairwoman of the RNC, Ronna has worked to strengthen our Republican foothold in federal, state and local offices across the country along with protecting our conservative values.

“And as we work to ensure the integrity of the 2020 election, Ronna continues to stand with President Trump - highlighting voting irregularities in states around the nation. With a proven track record of leading the RNC, Ronna has my complete and total endorsement as we continue to protect America’s confidence in our electoral system and defend the core of our American ideals in Georgia.”