Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Blake Thomas, 14, who was last seen on Saturday.

Blake is 5'5" and 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at his home in Chattanooga. He is possibly wearing torn jeans and white Crocs. He might be in the East Ridge area, around local hotels.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blake or if they have seen him should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525.