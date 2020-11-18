Reichel Pleads Guilty In Loss Recovery Specialists Fraud

 Thursday, November 19, 2020 Weather

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Benjamin Reichel, 54, formerly of Ringgold, Ga., has entered a guilty plea to one count of mail fraud before United States Magistrate Judge Susan K. Lee.

Reichel admitted to engaging in a scheme to defraud through his business, Loss Recovery Specialists, which held itself out to be a public claims adjuster licensed through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Prosecutors said through LRS, Reichel identified homeowners and businesses who had suffered property damage and were seeking reimbursement through their insurance policies. Reichel then solicited payments for repairs and other services, misusing his victims’ funds for personal and private gains, and improper professional expenses.

Reichel agreed that the United States could present proof of losses totaling between $550,000 and $1,500,000.

The charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Cleveland Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies.

In connection with his plea agreement, the defendant agreed to forfeit certain funds and accounts to the United States, including a home in Ringgold.

Sentencing is set for April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., in United States District Court in Chattanooga. The defendant faces a term of up to 20 years in prison, potential fines of up to $250,000, and the obligation of paying restitution to his victims.

Individuals and businesses who believe they may be victims of this scheme or entitled to restitution are encouraged to contact the FBI via e-mail at LRSvictims@fbi.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle J. Wilson represented the United States.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 4634 SABLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FALSE REPORTS ... (click for more)

Benjamin Reichel, 54, formerly of Ringgold, Ga., has entered a guilty plea to one count of mail fraud before United States Magistrate Judge Susan K. Lee. Reichel admitted to engaging in a ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Blake Thomas, 14, who was last seen on Saturday. Blake is 5'5" and 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 4634 SABLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FALSE REPORTS --- ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 --- BEENE, CHANCEY ... (click for more)

Benjamin Reichel, 54, formerly of Ringgold, Ga., has entered a guilty plea to one count of mail fraud before United States Magistrate Judge Susan K. Lee. Reichel admitted to engaging in a scheme to defraud through his business, Loss Recovery Specialists, which held itself out to be a public claims adjuster licensed through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. ... (click for more)

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mental Health Is Urgent

I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country teams will hit the road this weekend for the Southern Conference Championships hosted by Mercer Saturday at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course. This will be just the second meet for the Mocs this season who ran at the Mercer Invitational on the same course last month. The men’s 8-kilometer ... (click for more)


