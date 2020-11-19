CARTA Tightening Mask Requirements As 2 Drivers Come Down With COVID

CARTA is tightening its requirements for riders to wear masks after two drivers have come down with COVID. A third driver is awaiting test results.

Lisa Maragnano, executive director, said one of the drivers is hospitalized and has underlying health issues.

She said a newer CARTA driver last week lost his 20-year-old daughter to the deadly virus.

"This is really hitting home," she said.

Board Chairman John Bilderback said the drivers "are providing a very necessary service in a very strange and dangerous environment."

To show their appreciation, employees are being given Walmart gift cards and they recently were provided a to-go Thanksgiving meal.

Ms. Maragnano said going forward CARTA will not allow anyone on a bus if they do not have a mask. She said 10,000 masks have been ordered and one will be provided to those who do not have one with them.

She said messages will go off every 60 seconds on the bus reminding passengers to keep their masks on and to social distance. New signs on the bus windows will carry the same message.

Bus drivers must keep their masks on at all times while on the bus except when there are no passengers.

The virus has caused a significant drop in ridership here and across the state. Officials said CARTA is at 75 to 85 percent of previous ridership across the board with a drop of around 48,000 riders. Those include 15,000 who no longer take the Mocs Express since UTC is urging its students to curtail trips and do more online.

Through it all, three routes are up - Enterprise South, Eastdale and the Golden Gateway.

Sunday ridership is also up, though weekdays have seen quite a drop with many downtown employers going virtual. The Shuttle is down considerably. Care-A-Van is down about 1,000 riders with many of its clients opting to stay home.

Ending on a positive note, Ms. Maragnano said CARTA is getting help from TDEC in installation of in-ground chargers for the large new electric buses.