Property Tax Bills For 2020 Tax Year Are Mailed Out

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander announced all property tax bills have been mailed for the 2020 tax year.

If one did not receive a tax bill, they should call 423 209-7270. Trustee Hullander is asking taxpayers to mail property tax payments instead of going in person to the courthouse or the satellite office on Preservation Drive. He advises taxpayers to plan on long wait times if they choose to make payment in person, as the Trustee’s office will only allow one customer at a time in the office for the safety of the staff and other customers.

He said, “I am so proud of the Hamilton County taxpayers. Our collections for October 2020 were up over seven million dollars compared to collections reported for October 2019. So, we are seeing an influx of taxpayers paying early by mail.”

Mr. Hullander advises there are several options for paying property tax. First Horizon Bank will be accepting property tax payments through Feb. 28, 2021. First Horizon requires taxpayers to present the entire tax bill along with their payment. Taxpayers with multiple properties must pay each property separately when paying at First Horizon Bank.

Taxpayers also have the option to pay by electronic check for a fee of $1.50, debit card for $5.00 per bill, and credit card for a fee of 2.39% (fees assessed by financial institution) by visiting our website at www.hamiltontn.gov/trustee.

Mr. Hullander is also reminding homeowners who are elderly, disabled, disabled veterans or widow(er) of a disabled veteran to call the tax relief office at 423 209-7799, to see if they are eligible for the tax relief program.