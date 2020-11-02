 Monday, November 2, 2020 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Family Of 6 Loses Home To Fire In Walker County

Monday, November 2, 2020

A fire on Monday morning in Walker County displaced a family of six. 

 

Firefighters responded to 32 Henry Hawkins Drive in the Center Post community shortly before 8 a.m. 

 

Five adults and one child were inside the home when the fire started.

Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

 

Walker County Fire Rescue investigators ruled the cause of the blaze accidental. The home, which did have working smoke alarms, is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

 

Meanwhile, fire officials continue to investigate another blaze that occurred about a mile away in the 400 block of Napier Chapel Road. Around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, fire destroyed a small, old block church.



November 2, 2020

Chattanooga To Receive $700,000 In Justice Grants To Combat Violent Crime

November 2, 2020

Tennessee Has Over 3,100 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 92 New Cases

November 2, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Increase By 18 Deaths And 939 Cases


The city of Chattanooga has been awarded $700,000 in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the Eastern District of Tennessee. The grants, awarded by the Department’s ... (click for more)

Tennessee had 26 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the total climbed to 3,379, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,161 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 264,587. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,999. There were 939 new cases as that total reached 362,921 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga To Receive $700,000 In Justice Grants To Combat Violent Crime

The city of Chattanooga has been awarded $700,000 in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the Eastern District of Tennessee. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state and local law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States. ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has Over 3,100 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 92 New Cases

Tennessee had 26 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the total climbed to 3,379, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,161 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 264,587. Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 92 new cases, compared to 72 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,820. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pick Trump To Win

Call it a gambler’s hunch, a naïve guess, ‘whistling in the graveyard,’ or whatever, but the view from where I sit is that Donald Trump will be convincingly elected to a second term as the President of the United States by the end of the election day voting tomorrow night. Forget the uncounted mail-in ballots and the liberal judges who have granted some states extra days to receive ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors