Family Of 6 Loses Home To Fire In Walker County

A fire on Monday morning in Walker County displaced a family of six.

Firefighters responded to 32 Henry Hawkins Drive in the Center Post community shortly before 8 a.m.

Five adults and one child were inside the home when the fire started.

Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

Walker County Fire Rescue investigators ruled the cause of the blaze accidental. The home, which did have working smoke alarms, is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Meanwhile, fire officials continue to investigate another blaze that occurred about a mile away in the 400 block of Napier Chapel Road. Around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, fire destroyed a small, old block church.



