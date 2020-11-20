Missing 14-Year-Old Blake Thomas Is Back With His Family

Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family.
His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday.
November 20, 2020
Due to COVID-19, the Catoosa County Magistrate Court, Juvenile Court and the Clerk of Superior Court will be closed through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Governor Bill Lee Friday morning regarding the recent COVID-19 rising case numbers, efforts to expand testing, potential vaccine distribution and how ... (click for more)
While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China.
According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city.
Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)
For a number of years one of my favorite essays of all time has been, “What I Have Learned.” For quite nearly 20 years it has always been attributed to the late Andy Rooney, America’s most fabled “curmudgeonly commentator.” From 1978 to November of 2011, Rooney closed every Sunday’s broadcast of the CBS news hour, “60 Minutes” with his legendary “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney.” ... (click for more)
Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings.
Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December.
"With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)