Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



a. MR-2020-0118 Billy R. Ramsey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Old Longview Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



b. MR-2020-0135 Jason Davis, Phaltless, Inc. (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Scott Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



c. MR-2020-0145 Bryant Black, Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the eastern right-of-way along the 1800 block of South Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



d. MR-2020-0132 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning multiple right-of-ways: (1) part of the 900 block of Bluff Street; (2) part of the 700 block of Bluff Street; (3) part of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue; (4) part of the 1300 block unnamed alley; and (5) portions of right-of-way of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



e. MR-2020-0134 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way along the 1300 block of Vance Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation



a. MR-2020-0117 William Wilson/Beacon View Land Company (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two unnamed and unopened streets located within 1026 Beacon Drive, as detailed on the attached map. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



b. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance for the relocation of the unopened 700 and 800 blocks of Bluff Street right-of-ways, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (Deferred from 11-17-2020)

MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance relocating Bluff Street, as more particularly described herein, and renaming same to be “Lucey Lane” and authorizing the Mayor to make a negotiated sale of the former Bluff Street right of way property which appears to be advantageous to the City pursuant to Section 2-567 of the City Code. (Alternate Version)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Creeks Bend Golf Club, Inc. by the City of Chattanooga as the successful proposer of Hamilton County request for proposal #1020-063, and to enter into negotiations for an agreement for the lease and operation of the property known as Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Road and identified as Tax Parcel No. 145-001. (District 1)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 to Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board Of Education for a portion of Tax Parcel Number 126L-C-001, for the amendment and extension of the lease agreement for an additional term of one (1) year at the amount of $2.00 per year to allow for the demolition and removal of the manufactured unit and other items located on the premises at 1510 Hamilton Avenue. (District 2)



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Number 168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start / Early Head Start Program at 4701 Divine Avenue for an additional term of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 7)



d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Assignment and Assumption of Lessee's Interest in Lease; Consent by Landlord and Acknowledgement by Subtenant, in substantially the form attached, with Southeast Tennessee Human Resources Agency (SETHRA), Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), and Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD) for assignment of the lease from SETHRA to CARTA, for the property located at 710 E. 12th Street, identified as Tax Parcel Number 145E-U-001.01. (District 8)



e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Numbers 136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of the Avondale Head Start / Early Head Start Program at 2302 Ocoee Street for an additional term of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 9)



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into new agreements with Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga, Chattanooga Room In The Inn, and the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition in order to expend the balance of previously awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funding, as referenced below, for a total amount of $61,633.92. (Revised)



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to amend and reconcile the existing FY19-20 Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) agreement with the Hamilton County Health Department for Emergency Assistance Payments, increasing the total amount by $3,228.00, for a total amount of $132,728.00.



h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Number 066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start / Early Head Start Program at 9531 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, for an additional term of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term.



HUMAN RESOURCES



i. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a service and licensing agreement with governmentjobs.com d/b/a Neogov to provide Human Resources software services for onboard and performance management services as well as the current recruitment and applicant tracking services, for a renewal term of twelve (12) months, for the amount of $67,213.45.



j. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions) for the purpose of promotional assessment services for the Chattanooga Fire Department, for a one (1) year term and a twelve (12) month renewal option, for an amount not to exceed $116,685.00.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for CD Technical Services relative to Contract No. R-15-021-101, Various Parks ADA compliance, for additional professional services, in the amount of $13,850.00, for a revised contract amount of $204,650.00.



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM



