Bennett Avenue Home Destroyed By Fire

Saturday, November 21, 2020
- photo by CFD

Fire tore through a residence in Highland Park early Saturday morning and, as firefighters battled the blaze, they also managed to keep the flames from spreading to other houses adjacent to the burning structure. 

 

It happened at 2:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Bennett Avenue. The occupants came home and found the two-story structure on fire.

 

First responding units discovered heavy flames coming from the back of the house from both stories.

 

Crews went inside and saw that most of the second floor was on fire so they pulled out of the residence for safety reasons.

At that point, flames were coming through the roof. 

 

It took an hour and a half to get the fire under control. The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries. 

 

Firefighters protected nearby exposures, keeping other houses safe on both sides of the structure. 

 

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 4, Engine 9, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, Chattanooga Police, EPB, and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehab Truck responded to the scene. 

- photo by CFD

November 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 20, 2020

Missing 14-Year-Old Blake Thomas Is Back With His Family

November 20, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, DANIEL LEE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING ... (click for more)

Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family. His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday. (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



