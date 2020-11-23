 Monday, November 23, 2020 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Tivoli Theater Again Closes As City Imposes Tighter COVID Restrictions; Friends Of The Festival Has Staff Layoffs

Monday, November 23, 2020

The Tivoli Theatre is again closing as the city imposes tighter restrictions to deal with rising number of COVID-19 cases in Chattanooga.

The Tivoli recently staged several films in the Bobby Stone series.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the Festival that stages the annual Riverbend Festival had a number of staff layoffs on Monday.

This year's festival had to be called off due to the coronavirus.

The group also manages a number of other special events.

Tivoli officials said, "In coordination with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will cease events in compliance with the newly amended executive order regarding City facilities effective immediately. The number one priority of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has been to ensure the well being of our staff, patrons and community, and we look forward to reopening when the City and the Foundation both agree that it’s safe and healthy to do so. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation will remain in close contact with the City of Chattanooga and public health officials and will continue to reevaluate the situation in the coming weeks and months.

"Previously purchased tickets to the affected Bobby Stone Film Series movie showings will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. Please allow at least 30 days for this to be reflected in your bank account."

The city order imposes restrictions in the operations of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium. Effective at 12:01 a.m. today (Monday), the city facilities are restricted to private rentals with fewer than 10 people.

City Hall, the City Hall Annex, and the city offices within the Development Resource Center remain closed as are the public libraries and YFD Centers. The Library will continue curbside service.

Certain YFD Centers will continue to allow for the operation of virtual learning centers. They will be available by appointment only for constituents needing help with applications to qualify for the Senior Tax Freeze.

The City Hall Annex will be open by appointment only for Senior Tax Freeze applications.

The Family Justice Center will remain open for those in crisis.


November 23, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting Of 2 iPads

November 23, 2020

Catoosa County Library Suspends In-Person Visits Through Dec. 14

November 23, 2020

Alexander Says It "Seems Apparent" That Biden Will Be President; Says Trump Should Work Toward "Prompt And Orderly Transition"


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted two iPad tablet computers earlier this month. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance. ... (click for more)

The Catoosa County Library will suspend in-person visits through Monday, Dec. 14 to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while continuing to offer virtual and curbside services. ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander said Monday it "seems apparent" that Joe Biden will be the next president, and said President Donald Trump should work toward "a prompt and orderly transition." ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting Of 2 iPads

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted two iPad tablet computers earlier this month. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened at the Shugart Road Walmart on Nov. 13 . Shortly after noon, the suspect entered the store and picked out two iPads, an iPad Pro 12 and an iPad 8, along with food and other ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Library Suspends In-Person Visits Through Dec. 14

The Catoosa County Library will suspend in-person visits through Monday, Dec. 14 to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while continuing to offer virtual and curbside services. During the suspension of in-person services the Catoosa County Library is offering these solutions: • Curbside Service: Monday (Beginning Nov. 30) & Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (4)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Tales For Monday

Over the weekend I received two wonderful stories that will hopefully start this holiday week off with a smile. Last week I shared a story that I thought for years had been written by Andy Rooney, whose “Last Word” at the end of the TV news has delighted me for years. But I found out that, no, it was actually a compilation of comments in a 1995 book, “Live, And Learn, and Pass It ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Media Tabs Rhyne Howard As SEC Pre-Season Player Of The Year

Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings. Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors