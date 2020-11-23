Tivoli Theater Again Closes As City Imposes Tighter COVID Restrictions; Friends Of The Festival Has Staff Layoffs

The Tivoli Theatre is again closing as the city imposes tighter restrictions to deal with rising number of COVID-19 cases in Chattanooga.

The Tivoli recently staged several films in the Bobby Stone series.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the Festival that stages the annual Riverbend Festival had a number of staff layoffs on Monday.

This year's festival had to be called off due to the coronavirus.

The group also manages a number of other special events.

Tivoli officials said, "In coordination with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will cease events in compliance with the newly amended executive order regarding City facilities effective immediately. The number one priority of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has been to ensure the well being of our staff, patrons and community, and we look forward to reopening when the City and the Foundation both agree that it’s safe and healthy to do so. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation will remain in close contact with the City of Chattanooga and public health officials and will continue to reevaluate the situation in the coming weeks and months.

"Previously purchased tickets to the affected Bobby Stone Film Series movie showings will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. Please allow at least 30 days for this to be reflected in your bank account."

The city order imposes restrictions in the operations of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium. Effective at 12:01 a.m. today (Monday), the city facilities are restricted to private rentals with fewer than 10 people.

City Hall, the City Hall Annex, and the city offices within the Development Resource Center remain closed as are the public libraries and YFD Centers. The Library will continue curbside service.

Certain YFD Centers will continue to allow for the operation of virtual learning centers. They will be available by appointment only for constituents needing help with applications to qualify for the Senior Tax Freeze.

The City Hall Annex will be open by appointment only for Senior Tax Freeze applications.

The Family Justice Center will remain open for those in crisis.