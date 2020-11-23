Alexander Says It "Seems Apparent" That Biden Will Be President; Says Trump Should Work Toward "Prompt And Orderly Transition"

Senator Lamar Alexander said Monday it "seems apparent" that Joe Biden will be the next president, and said President Donald Trump should work toward "a prompt and orderly transition."

He said, “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by Dec. 8.

"Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed.

"When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”