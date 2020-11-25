Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

20 CREEKS JEWEL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE

2510 CAMPBELL CREEK SODDY DAISY, 373793770

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DAVIS, JODY RYAN

5421 SCHOOL DR.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC---DEFUR, AMY JEANNETTE850 PONDAROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---DISNEY, APRIL MICHELLE7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR APT 4 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DODD, MAKENZIE NOEL102 SAVANAH WAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---EADY, KAVA MONIQUE1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ENSLEY, MICHAEL LEE1421 JOHNSON BLVD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETH5906 ST JAMES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY137 EAST LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---GRIFFIN, TYRONE K1905 MULBERRT STREET CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HALL, RAHEEM R5516 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123320Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN11147 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE822 MCCALLIE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGGINS, DEJUAN MARSHAE9047 SAN JOSE BLVD APT 521 JACKSONVILLE, 32257Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOOKER, CHANDA ELAINE1800 PINE NEEDLES TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HUBBARD, DANIELLE TIEARRA3509 OHLS AVE Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JACKSON, TONY LAMAR7824 BASSWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374162403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL2709 CITICO AVE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KEYLON, FRANK6106 MARIETTA AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123822Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE4513 OAKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY---MANCUSO, JAKOB T202 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE13290 HWY 41 JASPER, 37340Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLANHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---OLIVER, KENNETH LEE6106 MARIETTA AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123822Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RIZER, KEYONA L711 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ROBINSON, REBECCA E5918 CLINTON HWY KNOXVILLE, 379122565Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE9607 BARBEE RD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTING---SALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANTIAGO, REYNALDO2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCRIVENS, HEATHER1400 BOYD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN2006 MINLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON1024 E 14TH ST Chattanooga, 374081507Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARD, CARI ELIZABETH128 SAGEBRUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WELLON, LATOYA MICHELLE4609 GREEN SHENTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILSON, RAVIN NICOLE2352 DUBLIN DRIVE AGUSTA, 30906Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON-MORGAN, SHELLEY SHAYNE2001 EAST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37307Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WOLFE, WAYNE THOMAS1405 6TH AT CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---YOUNG, ELIJAH5764 TAGGART DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)