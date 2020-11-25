 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
20 CREEKS JEWEL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE 
2510 CAMPBELL CREEK SODDY DAISY, 373793770 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAVIS, JODY RYAN 
5421 SCHOOL DR.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
---
DEFUR, AMY JEANNETTE 
850 PONDAROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DISNEY, APRIL MICHELLE 
7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR APT 4 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DODD, MAKENZIE NOEL 
102 SAVANAH WAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EADY, KAVA MONIQUE 
1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ENSLEY, MICHAEL LEE 
1421 JOHNSON BLVD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETH 
5906 ST JAMES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY 
137 EAST LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
GRIFFIN, TYRONE K 
1905 MULBERRT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HALL, RAHEEM R 
5516 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123320 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN 
11147 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE 
822 MCCALLIE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE 
4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGGINS, DEJUAN MARSHAE 
9047 SAN JOSE BLVD APT 521 JACKSONVILLE, 32257 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOOKER, CHANDA ELAINE 
1800 PINE NEEDLES TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HUBBARD, DANIELLE TIEARRA 
3509 OHLS AVE Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR 
7824 BASSWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374162403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL 
2709 CITICO AVE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KEYLON, FRANK 
6106 MARIETTA AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123822 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT 
27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE 
4513 OAKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
---
MANCUSO, JAKOB T 
202 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE 
13290 HWY 41 JASPER, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN 
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
OLIVER, KENNETH LEE 
6106 MARIETTA AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123822 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RIZER, KEYONA L 
711 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ROBINSON, REBECCA E 
5918 CLINTON HWY KNOXVILLE, 379122565 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE 
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
SALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN 
9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANTIAGO, REYNALDO 
2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRIVENS, HEATHER 
1400 BOYD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN 
2006 MINLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON 
1024 E 14TH ST Chattanooga, 374081507 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARD, CARI ELIZABETH 
128 SAGEBRUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WELLON, LATOYA MICHELLE 
4609 GREEN SHENTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, RAVIN NICOLE 
2352 DUBLIN DRIVE AGUSTA, 30906 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON-MORGAN, SHELLEY SHAYNE 
2001 EAST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WOLFE, WAYNE THOMAS 
1405 6TH AT CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, ELIJAH 
5764 TAGGART DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)


