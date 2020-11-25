 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A home was damage by fire Wednesday morning in East Ridge.
 
At approximately 7:22 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 833 Belvoir Terrace.
 
Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a single family dwelling.
Crews made an aggressive interior search and attack to extinguish the fire. No occupants were reported to be at home and no was found inside the home. No injuries have been reported.
 
Mutual Aid was requested for additional manpower and coverage for any additional calls for service.
 
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the East Ridge Fire investigation division.
 
Mutual Aid was received from Chattanooga Ladder 13, Catoosa Engine 7, Rossville Engine One, Tri-Community Engine, Hamilton County Rescue Rehab, and Air Trailer from Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.


EPB 2020 Holiday Windows Include Display At Miller Park

A Chattanooga holiday tradition that dates back to the 1940s is getting a Gig City spin this year. The public is invited to join the 2020 EPB Holiday Windows Live Reveal tonight, Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, at 5 p.m. online at epb.com/holiday2020. The public can also see the windows both in-person and online throughout the holiday season until Jan. 4. “This year we’re ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 20 CREEKS JEWEL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 --- BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE 2510 CAMPBELL CREEK SODDY DAISY, 373793770 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God Bless America!

Not so fast, boys … be easy here and now … Before we whistle up the dogs, throw another split or two on the fire, maybe with a couple of pine knots to give it a glow. I’ve got one last Thanksgiving story to tell and, while it’s not exactly long on banquet tables and/or church services where we can still praise our God for the bounties He hath bestowed in a terribly unkind year….or ... (click for more)

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


