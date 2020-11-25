East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning

A home was damage by fire Wednesday morning in East Ridge.

At approximately 7:22 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 833 Belvoir Terrace.

Crews made an aggressive interior search and attack to extinguish the fire. No occupants were reported to be at home and no was found inside the home. No injuries have been reported. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a single family dwelling.

Mutual Aid was requested for additional manpower and coverage for any additional calls for service.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the East Ridge Fire investigation division.

Mutual Aid was received from Chattanooga Ladder 13, Catoosa Engine 7, Rossville Engine One, Tri-Community Engine, Hamilton County Rescue Rehab, and Air Trailer from Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.



