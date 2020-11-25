 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 59.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Health Department Provides Guidance For People Who Wait For Test Results, Test Positive, Or Learn They Are A Close Contact

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

With increased testing and delayed test results, the Hamilton County Health Department is asking citizens to be proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic beginning even before they learn the result of their test.
 
· If you test positive, or if you are waiting for your test results, you must remain at home and begin the ten-day isolation period.

o Separate yourself from others in the home.

o Monitor your symptoms and seek medical care immediately if they worsen.

o Wear a mask to prevent household spread.

o Do not return to work, run errands, or visit anyone.

o Ask family or friends to deliver groceries in a no-contact manner.

o Make a list of your close contacts and notify them of your status.

Ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the date of your last contact and monitor themselves for symptoms.

A “close contact” is someone who was within 6 feet of you for a total of 15 minutes or more beginning two days prior to your test date, or two days prior to your onset of symptoms.

o More information about what to do if you test positive: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/isolation.html

If your test comes back negative, the test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing.

o Continue to take steps to protect yourself and others.

If you learn you were a close contact to a positive case, you must

o Stay home and quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact.

o Monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested as soon as symptoms develop.

o   More information about what to do if you are a close contact: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
 
“A person’s call to action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 begins at the time they develop symptoms, take the test, or receive knowledge that they are a close contact to a positive case,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.
 
If you have questions about a positive test result, or what to do if you are a close contact, call the Health Department’s informational hotline at (423) 209-8383. Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available 7 days a week at the Alstom Plant site from 8:30AM to 1:00PM, with the exception of the holiday weekend. The testing site and the hotline will be closed this Thursday and Friday and will resume regular hours on Saturday.
 
Free transportation to the testing site is available by calling (423) 209-8383. Everyone in the car should be wearing a mask, whether they are in the same household or not, and whether they are getting tested or not.
 
Information about other community testing sites around Hamilton County can be found on the Health Department’s website or by calling the hotline at (423) 209-8383.
 
Additional information may be accessed through these Health Department resources:
 
· Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

· English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

· Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

· YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

· YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

· Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth

· Subscribe to the Mailing List: https://landing.mailerlite.com/webforms/landing/j6u3e5


November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 25, 2020

EPB 2020 Holiday Windows Include Display At Miller Park


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Chattanooga holiday tradition that dates back to the 1940s is getting a Gig City spin this year. The public is invited to join the 2020 EPB Holiday Windows Live Reveal tonight, Thanksgiving ... (click for more)



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God Bless America!

Not so fast, boys … be easy here and now … Before we whistle up the dogs, throw another split or two on the fire, maybe with a couple of pine knots to give it a glow. I’ve got one last Thanksgiving story to tell and, while it’s not exactly long on banquet tables and/or church services where we can still praise our God for the bounties He hath bestowed in a terribly unkind year….or ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


