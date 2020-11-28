Firefighters Knock Down Flames At House On Shallowford Road

he Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Shallowford Road Saturday after receiving reports that flames and heavy black smoke were coming from a home in the 400 block.



It happened at 12:33 a.m. Responding units found a working fire at 404 Shallowford Road and started attacking it.

Firefighters worked to get the flames knocked down and searches of the residence were conducted. No one was found inside.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder 5, Squad 13, Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 13, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, EPB, HCEMS, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply were on the scene.

Photo from Battalion Chief Nate Middlebrooks